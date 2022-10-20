Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $500.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

