Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

ZBRA opened at $260.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $248.17 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

