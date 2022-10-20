Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,091 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,832,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,824,000 after purchasing an additional 422,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

