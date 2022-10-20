Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.55

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 1055244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

Shimano ( OTCMKTS:SMNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

