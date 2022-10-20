Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Up 1.1%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.54 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.31 ($0.14). Approximately 87,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 837,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.19 ($0.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 16.92.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

