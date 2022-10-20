Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.
Signature Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $152.01. 4,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,967. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49.
Signature Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.
Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.
