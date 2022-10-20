Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $152.01. 4,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,967. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $141.12 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.49.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

