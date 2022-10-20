Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Signature Bank Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $152.29 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $141.12 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

