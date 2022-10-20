Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.64

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.64 and traded as low as $16.31. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 26,440 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAMG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $244.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.24 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 560.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

