Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.
Silvergate Capital Price Performance
SI traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.
Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
