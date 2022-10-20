Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

SI traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.38.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,049,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

