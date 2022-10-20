Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.38.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,196.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.