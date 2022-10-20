Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. 1,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.