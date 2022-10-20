Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 1%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.90. Approximately 127,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 182,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.96.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.36. The company has a market cap of C$445.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Skeena Resources ( TSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

