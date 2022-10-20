Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.64. 76,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

