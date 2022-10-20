Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 168 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $270.41. 424,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,766,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

