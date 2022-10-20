Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 660 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $80.32. 112,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $291.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $706,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,509. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

