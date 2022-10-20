SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SMART Global by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

