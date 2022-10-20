Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.80. The company had a trading volume of 60,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,611. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average is $161.85. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

