Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $218.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

