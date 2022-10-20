Societe Generale Trims Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Target Price to €65.00

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €73.30 ($74.80) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Eurofins Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $131.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.