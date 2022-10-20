SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 7% Higher

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) traded up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.92. 40,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,372,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price target on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $519.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 114.46%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after buying an additional 1,558,516 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,149,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

