Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a PE ratio of 80.56 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on SOTK. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

