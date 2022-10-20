Sonoco Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

SON opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.35.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 24.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

