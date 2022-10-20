Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $170.54 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,152.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005955 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023079 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00056093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00052149 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00812098 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

