SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Reduced by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.11 and a 200-day moving average of $319.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.