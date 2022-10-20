SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $152.05 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.