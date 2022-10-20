SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.73

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 4283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

