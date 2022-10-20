SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,992 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175,556 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,748,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after acquiring an additional 156,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

