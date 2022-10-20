SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SDY opened at $116.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

