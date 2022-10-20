Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 20.8%

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) were up 20.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

