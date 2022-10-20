Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 69.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Spire Stock Down 0.6 %

SR stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

