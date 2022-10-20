Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $78.50 and a 52-week high of $305.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

