St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter.
St. Joe Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:JOE opened at $32.88 on Thursday. St. Joe has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
