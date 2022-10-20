STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,283,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 21,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,420,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 285,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $28.19 on Thursday. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.