STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,283,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 21,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,420,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,811,000 after purchasing an additional 285,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Stock Performance
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
