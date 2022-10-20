Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.74

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.74 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 78.94 ($0.95). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.95), with a volume of 413,432 shares traded.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.72.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

