State Street (NYSE:STT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.
Shares of STT stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
