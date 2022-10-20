Status Price Down 13.9% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Status has a market capitalization of $95.24 million and $4.14 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.29 or 1.00003381 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002745 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00052093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

