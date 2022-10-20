Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,353 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

