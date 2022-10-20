Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Wedbush lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

