Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,750 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $143.76 and a one year high of $194.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

