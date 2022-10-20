Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,345,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 41,254 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NIO by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.02.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

