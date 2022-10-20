Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,675,795.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $202,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,795.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,478 shares of company stock worth $1,556,509 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

ZM stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.97.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

