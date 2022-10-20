Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,026 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $67.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10.

