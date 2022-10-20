Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26.

