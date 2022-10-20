Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,089 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.4% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 992.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,639,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,602 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 234.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.