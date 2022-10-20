Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001165 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $88.44 million and $6.39 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021117 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00269530 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00118523 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00746074 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.85 or 0.00561100 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00248882 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
