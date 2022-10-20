Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Stepan Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $101.77 on Thursday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,249 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $141,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

