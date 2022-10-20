Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Stepan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.77. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $129.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 1,177.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 222.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

