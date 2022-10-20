Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193,170 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $51,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,310,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,371,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,267,000 after buying an additional 114,639 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $41.33 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

