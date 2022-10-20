Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 4%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.07 ($17.42) and last traded at €17.07 ($17.42). 460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 310,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.79 ($18.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

(Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.