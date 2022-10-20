StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Acme United Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.56. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Acme United news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Acme United news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.